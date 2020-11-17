Azerbaijan discloses number of people arriving for permanent residence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

Some 1,241 people arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence this year, Trend reports on Nov. 17.

The relevant structures of the Interior Ministry and the State Migration Service registered 1,241 people who arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence, 461 people left Azerbaijan from January through September 2020.

Thus, the migration balance of the country for the reporting period amounted to plus 780 people.