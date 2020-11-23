Teimur Radjabov defeats Levon Aronian at Skilling Open tournament
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23
Trend:
Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Radjabov played against Levon Aronian (Armenia) in the seventh round of the Skilling Open online chess tournament, Trend reports.
Playing with white pieces, Radjabov defeated his opponent.
After seven rounds, Radjabov scored 3.5 points.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit liberated from occupation Aghdam city (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan strengthens preventive measures related to coronavirus in justice system – Justice Ministry
Ambassador Manig: Germany will strengthen Council of Europe by focusing on initiatives enabling better protection of citizens (INTERVIEW)