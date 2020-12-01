Azerbaijan confirms 4,426 new COVID-19 cases, 1,995 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 4,426 new COVID-19 cases, 1,995 patients have recovered and 41 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 125,602 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 76,897 of them have recovered, and 1,433 people have died. Currently, 47,272 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,621 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,746,198 tests have been conducted so far.