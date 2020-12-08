Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 infection cases accounting for Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

Some 52 percent of cases of COVID-19 infection accounts for Azerbaijan’s Baku city, Director of Department for the prevention and control of diseases at the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at the briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

"The number of people recovering from the coronavirus is growing," Garayeva said. "But the number of patients who are being treated is more important. Today their number exceeds 59,000. This means a great burden on the health care system. If a maximum of 5,000 tests were carried out in March-April, today this figure has exceeded 20,000."