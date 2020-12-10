Azerbaijan to show "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" panel consisting of Armenian car license plates during Victory parade in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
A panel with the inscription "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" consisting of car license plates and military equipment seized from the Armenian Armed Forces will be showcased on Azadlig Square in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 10.
Earlier, a photo of a panel consisting of license plates of Azerbaijani cars, which was shown by the Armenians in the Kalbajar district, was spread in social networks.
Latest
Azerbaijan to show "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" panel consisting of Armenian car license plates during Victory parade in Baku (PHOTO)
EU launches nine new projects to support vocational education and labor market development in Georgia
Italy's political positioning was just based on UN resolutions - Co-Chair of Azerbaijan-Italy Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation