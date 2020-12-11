Azerbaijan's Victory Day on 8 November to be included in holidays, non-working days list
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Victory Day - 8 November will be included in the list of the country's holidays and non-working days, Trend reports.
In connection with this, the respective amendments will be made in the Labor Code.
The amendments brought up for discussion during the plenary session of Azerbaijan’s parliament held on Dec.11 in the first reading, proposed to include November 8 - Victory Day in the list of holidays and non-working days in Azerbaijan.
Following discussion, the amendments were adopted by vote.
Victory Day is commemorated to the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from Sept.27 to Nov.9, 2020).
Latest
President of Azerbaijan: We agreed with President Erdogan to go to Shusha, after new highway is built
Famous “Bayraktar”, product of Turkish defense industry, played exceptional role in our success - President of Azerbaijan
Human Rights Watch reports several incidents of Armenian forces using ballistic missiles in apparent indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians
Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova talks Turkey's support of Azerbaijan in interview with Anadolu News Agency
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May Almighty God always protect our countries and peoples (PHOTO)
We fulfilled our historic mission by showing unity, resolve, determination and national spirit - President Aliyev