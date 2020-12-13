Supply of anti-COVID-19 vaccines to Azerbaijan to begin soon - WHO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.13

Trend:

The situation with new anti-COVID-19 vaccines around the world is encouraging, Hande Harmanci, the head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan, said during her visit to the city of Ganja, Trend reports on Dec.12.

According to Harmanci, part of the UK population has already been vaccinated.

"As you know, the Azerbaijani government is also negotiating with a number of countries in this direction, and the vaccine supplies will soon begin," she noted.

"However it must be kept in mind that the supply of vaccines to the country won’t eradicate the coronavirus. The vaccination process of the population can take a long time. In this regard, it’s important to observe the protective measures," added the official.