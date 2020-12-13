Azerbaijan reports 4,451 new COVID-19 cases, 4,283 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted Dec. 13 at 15:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 4,451 new COVID-19 cases, 4,283 patients have recovered and 39 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 175,874 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 111,918 of them have recovered, and 1,922 people have died. Currently, 62,034 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,059 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,953,303 tests have been conducted so far.