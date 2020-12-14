Azerbaijan issues warning regarding mine threat in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office and the Interior Ministry again warns people about the mine threat remaining in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing these structures.

"The Prosecutor General's Office and the Interior Ministry once again warn the population about the remaining mine threat in the territories liberated from the occupation and urge not to visit these territories without the appropriate permission and until these territories are cleared of explosives," the statement said.