Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units to create coordination group

Society 14 December 2020 13:57 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

In accordance with the agreement reached between the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and the Turkish Emergency Medicine Association (TATD, www.tatd.org.tr ), a decision was made to create the Coordination Group for the official establishment of mutual cooperation between the structures, Trend reports on Dec. 14.

The decision was made during a video conference between the management of TABIB and TATD.

During the meeting, advisor to the chairman of TABIB board Shahriyar Fatullayev informed the Turkish side about the current situation in Azerbaijan in the field of emergency and urgent medical care and the necessary reforms planned by TABIB.

The methods and strategies for organizing fundamental emergency medical care in Turkey and other countries were discussed. The views on other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.

Chairman of TATD Suleyman Turedi stressed that TATD is ready to render the necessary support to TABIB on the basis of mutual agreements for the organization, strengthening, and development of the personnel potential of the Azerbaijani ambulance service to contribute to the reforms in the Azerbaijani healthcare system.

Turedi also expressed the proposals on the prospects for cooperation in this sphere in the future.

