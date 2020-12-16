AmCham Azerbaijan pledges support to Government of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (“AmCham Azerbaijan”) pledges its full Support to the Government of Azerbaijan (“Government”) in post-war recovery period.

As a largest business association in Azerbaijan uniting 260 members we stand ready to support the Government’s efforts in rehabilitation and development of the liberated territories and are willing to make our contribution. We will be working closely with the Government, wide local and foreign business community as well as other interested parties on finding and implementing sustainable policy and implementation solutions to this most important goal of our country.

AmCham Azerbaijan also strongly welcomes the establishment of “YASHAT” Fund by the President Ilham Aliyev and is ready to provide all necessary assistance and support to it.

The Chamber pays tribute to all heroes who sacrificed their lives and health for the country and calls on all its members to show necessary moral and financial support to the impacted families.