Azerbaijan reports 2,961 new COVID-19 cases, 4,317 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,961 new COVID-19 cases, 4,317 patients have recovered and 35 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 102,088 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 139,779 of them have recovered, and 2,210 people have died. Currently, 60,099 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,515 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,063,754 tests have been conducted so far.
