Azerbaijan discloses number of mosques destroyed in Shusha (UPDATE)

Society 21 December 2020 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 17:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

According to the preliminary results of the assessment of monuments in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, 11 mosques were destroyed in the city, chairman of the Public Association of the Organization for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments in the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan, member of the working group created in connection with the assessment and inventory in Shusha city Faig Ismayilov told Trend on Dec. 21.

“There is not a single historical and cultural monument which remained intact in the city,” chairman said.

“The mission of our group was to monitor historical and cultural monuments in Shusha, explore the state of monuments in these territories and reveal monuments which must be restored and conserved, as well as to carry out design work,” Ismayilov said.

“We witnessed big destruction during our observations,” chairman said. “Most of the houses of the 18th-19th centuries have only walls left of them. Most of the monuments that have been registered by the state have been razed to the ground, various buildings have been built in their place."

“Some 11 mosques were completely destroyed in Shusha,” Ismayilov said. “Although nine mosques remained in their original form, they must be overhauled.”

"The work was carried out to "restore" the caravanserais (a roadside inn where travelers could rest) in Shusha, which is unacceptable as the occupants changed them in their own style,” chairman added. “If the Armenians stayed there a little longer, then nothing at all would have remained of the history of Shusha."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
U.S. airline stocks fall as new COVID-19 strain fuels travel ban fears
U.S. airline stocks fall as new COVID-19 strain fuels travel ban fears
Macron: France needs to step up vigilance over COVID situation
Macron: France needs to step up vigilance over COVID situation
German economy to shrink 1% in Q4, more in Q1 - DIW
German economy to shrink 1% in Q4, more in Q1 - DIW
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani president receives Russian minister Politics 19:57
More than half of Azerbaijan's cargo transported by vehicles Transport 19:56
Georgia increases imports of tea from Azerbaijan Business 19:36
Import of tractors by Azerbaijan from Georgia down Business 19:34
Georgia reduces import of cement from Azerbaijan Business 19:33
Azerbaijan reduces import of cigarettes from Georgia Business 19:31
Azerbaijan increases imports of Georgian wine Business 19:26
Geostat reveals volume of vehicles exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 19:23
Import of livestock by Azerbaijan from Georgia down Business 19:19
Military police involved in ensuring security in liberated Azerbaijani lands (VIDEO) Politics 19:15
Russia to discuss production of 'Sputnik V' vaccine in Azerbaijan Society 19:14
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 22 Oil&Gas 19:09
Azerbaijan reduces import of medicines from Georgia Business 18:51
Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure talks about next year’s plans Construction 18:41
Uzbekistan Railways discloses details on construction of road-railway bridge across Amu Darya River Construction 18:28
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs about servicemen who became martyrs in Karabakh war Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:23
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank to focus on developing cybersecurity industry in 2021 Economy 18:10
Development of startup ecosystem to allows Azerbaijan to become strong player in int’l market ICT 17:52
EIB to expand credit line to support Georgian SMEs Business 17:50
Share of tax revenues in Azerbaijan's 2021 state budget forecasted Finance 17:48
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan consider resuming flights in spring 2021 Transport 17:43
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of metal products Tenders 17:39
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 17:34
Trend News Agency, Turkish Albayrak Media Group creating joint media platform (PHOTOS) Society 17:26
Exports from Iran's North Khorasan province decreases Business 17:24
U.S. airline stocks fall as new COVID-19 strain fuels travel ban fears US 17:23
Volume of oil production from Azerbaijan's ACG, Shah Deniz fields disclosed Oil&Gas 17:22
Bulk of Azerbaijan's oil production falls on ACG field - Ministry of Energy Oil&Gas 17:21
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss regional issues of mutual interest Politics 17:15
Total potential of solar energy in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be clarified soon - ministry Oil&Gas 17:14
Azerbaijan confirms 1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 3,028 recoveries Society 17:14
Azerbaijan discloses number of mosques destroyed in Shusha Society 17:13
Demand for private health insurance increases in Georgia Business 17:13
Persons arriving in Georgia from UK to be placed under quarantine Transport 17:10
Azerbaijan increases financing of educational sphere for 2021 Finance 17:03
Turkmenistan’s Serdar cotton-spinning mill produces large volume of products Business 17:00
Kazakhstan's national telecommunications operator to pay out 2020 dividends Finance 16:57
Kazakhstan’s plant provides Uzbekistan with Hyundai, JAC vehicles Transport 16:55
ILO names conventions ratified by Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 16:41
Azerbaijani AzInTelecom launches new IT infrastructure monitoring service ICT 16:41
SOCAR launches one more petrol station Oil&Gas 16:26
Interactive webinar on Indian Pharmaceutical Products held Other News 16:24
Plant for manufacturing of Yutong buses, electric buses launched in Kazakhstan Business 16:19
Uzbekistan’s car production for 11M2020 increases Transport 16:17
TABIB clarifies issue of selling medicines for COVID-19 infected persons Society 16:16
Azerbaijan increases gas production Oil&Gas 16:14
UK to assist developing international financial center in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Finance 16:11
Azerbaijani bank talks on digitalization level of companies' activities ICT 16:05
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry talks maintaining stability of national currency Finance 16:04
Review of producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 16:04
Almost all reservoirs in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh in critical condition - ANAS Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:03
Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 16:03
Copper ores and concentrates top export items in Georgia Business 16:03
Azerbaijan ranks 4th among Georgia's top trade partners Business 15:55
Uzbekistan reveals average starting exchange price for RON-80 gasoline Uzbekistan 15:45
JP Morgan forecasts Brent, WTI prices in 2021 Oil&Gas 15:32
Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Russia increased Business 15:15
Macron: France needs to step up vigilance over COVID situation Europe 15:08
German economy to shrink 1% in Q4, more in Q1 - DIW Europe 15:01
Iranian coal companies boost production Business 14:58
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Garajalli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:57
Construction of second stage of reservoir underway in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 21 Society 14:56
Iran's foreign assets blocked abroad due to FATF-related issues Business 14:55
Oil falls $2 as new virus strain sparks demand worries Oil&Gas 14:54
Norway halts flights from Britain Europe 14:46
Uzbekistan, China to fund number of joint scientific and technical projects Business 14:45
Geostat reveals volume of Export Price Index in Georgia Business 14:44
India suspends all flights from the UK as concerns grow over new virus strain Other News 14:44
Iran's budget plan requires transparency Finance 14:37
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Turkish president Politics 14:35
Share of Georgian domestic exports shows increase Business 14:32
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 14:29
Number of 'COVID-19 'red zones' in Iran down Society 14:27
Azerbaijan increasing amount of subsistence minimum Society 14:26
Turkey records more labor migrants to Kazakhstan Business 14:25
Iran expects further development of its digital economy Business 14:23
Raw sulfur, chalk production volumes drop in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 14:21
First production facility launched in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) Business 14:19
India's Hyderabad emerges as COVID-19 vaccine capital of the world Other News 14:15
Supply exceeds demand at deposit auction of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 14:14
Strong capital inflows to further strengthen Indian rupee in the week ahead Other News 14:14
TN students win top award for sustainable building material project Other News 14:12
India at cusp of authorizing 1st set of Covid-19 vax: Harsh Vardhan Other News 14:10
Azerbaijan discloses volume of funds allocated to liberated territories Finance 14:04
Kazakhstan-based Tethys completes drilling operations at one more site Oil&Gas 14:04
Azerbaijan to create seismological stations in Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Shusha, Khankendi Society 14:02
Uzbekistan significantly increases production of cotton fiber Uzbekistan 13:59
Ceyhan terminal transships 203 million tons of ACG oil Oil&Gas 13:53
Exports from Iran's Hamadan Province increases Business 13:50
Gasoline production down in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:50
Azerbaijan continues to improve provision for its troops stationed in liberated lands Politics 13:31
Uzbek currency rates for December 21 Finance 13:30
President Aliyev receives Afghanistan`s national security advisor, chief of staff to Afghan president Politics 13:30
Water resources of Iran announced Oil&Gas 13:19
Azerbaijan to import hundreds of modern Turkish buses (PHOTO) Society 13:18
Azerbaijani ministry names projected defense, national security expenses for 2021 Finance 13:17
Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues to increase next year Finance 13:01
Iran unveils volume of sprat caught in Caspian Business 13:01
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues of economic co-op Economy 13:01
All news