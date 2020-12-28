Night view of Juma Mosque in liberated Aghdam district (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Juma Mosque in the city of Aghdam was built by the architect Karbalai Safikhan Garabaghi in 1868-1870, Trend reports.

The main building of the mosque is built of stone, and the minarets are made of bricks.

Sources say that in the original version, the walls of the Juma Mosque were painted by a friend of Karbalai Safikhan, calligrapher Mohammad Shukuhi.

Since July 23, 1993, the territory on which this monument is located has been under Armenian occupation.

Preliminary improvement works have been carried out around the mosque, which is located in the Aghdam district, liberated from the Armenian occupation. The premises have been cleared, lighting has been carried out here.