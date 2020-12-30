Azerbaijan reports 4,067 new COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, 4,067 patients have recovered and 34 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 217,636 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 180,295 of them have recovered, and 2,609 people have died. Currently, 34,732 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,904 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,185,247 tests have been conducted so far.