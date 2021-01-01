Iran's Hormozgan Customs to release basic goods for population
Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
Macau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020
Latest
NBG: Number of international visitors to Georgia reduces Georgia 20:59
Iran gasoline exports hit $1.4b in 7 months Finance 20:56
Turkey’s YTB provides surgery courses for Turkic countries Turkey 20:54
Pandemic likely to end by summer - Tajik minister of health Tajikistan 20:51
26 civilians killed by rebels in eastern Congo Other News 20:16
Prime Minister of Bulgaria makes phone call to President Aliyev Politics 20:05
ANAMA and MIA of Azerbaijan appeal to population (VİDEO) Society 20:02
Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations, prisoners Other News 19:45
Radio TV broadcasting restored in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 19:16
Azerbaijan shows video footage of Malatkeshin village of Zangilan region (VİDEO) Politics 18:45
Azerbaijan confirms 3,858 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18:21
Georgia to show that it does not give up easily - President Georgia 17:58
Turkey to administer inactive COVID-19 vaccine in 2 doses, 28 days apart Turkey 17:55
Death toll from COVID-19 pandemic in Iran exceeds 55,300 people Society 17:53
753 coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan over past day Kazakhstan 17:50
S.Korea's export falls 5.4 pct in 2020 over COVID-19 Economy 17:32
Azerbaijan shows video footage of Khojahan village of Gubadli region (VİDEO) Politics 16:57
Water and electricity facilities to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 15:45
Nigerian army kills scores of Boko Haram militants in airstrikes: spokesman Other News 15:44
Georgia reports 990 coronavirus cases, 3 265 recoveries, 23 deaths Georgia 15:03
Turkey's newly appointed treasury minister reiterates structural reform aims Finance 15:01
Exports from Khorasan Razavi stand at $1.2b Economy 14:35
Uzbekistan approves three-year investment program worth $37.5 bln Finance 14:30
Vaccine, EU action key tools for Italy's post-COVID rebirth: president Europe 13:52
TAP to contribute to Azerbaijan’s economic security, prosperity - Ariel Cohen Politics 13:19
Gas supply from Shah Deniz field to EU commenced - Georgian PM Georgia 12:54
Coronavirus overshadows Japan's New Year's Day festivities Other News 12:47
Azerbaijan Insurers Association talks about priority tasks of insurance market for 2021 Finance 12:00
Economy Minister welcomes Shah Deniz gas supply through SGC Georgia 11:40
Kyrgyzstan adds 122 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 11:39
Scientists in Turkey develop ultra-fast testing device for COVID-19 Turkey 11:37
Iran's Hormozgan Customs to release basic goods for population Business 11:35
Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month Business 10:48
Macau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020 Business 10:13
Oil storage facility of Iranian Oil Terminals Company repaired Oil&Gas 09:40
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes near Almaty city Kazakhstan 09:12
Turkey under holiday curfew Turkey 08:52
International reserves decreased by USD 25.9 million - National Bank of Georgia Georgia 08:44
Iranian Markazi province exports top $600mn in 9 months Business 08:37
Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan Other News 08:18
China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier Other News 07:42
Georgian State Audit Office eyes to study effectiveness of gov’t anti-crisis plan Georgia 07:01
France's new daily COVID-19 cases a little down but still close to 20,000 Europe 06:21
Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from U.S. business groups US 05:39
U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls US 05:01
Brexit: United Kingdom exits EU's orbit after 48 years Europe 04:14
Brazil registers 1,074 more deaths from COVID-19 Other News 03:28
General Assembly approves 3.23 bln USD UN budget for 2021 Other News 02:49
Israeli PM, UN Mideast envoy meet over regional issues Israel 02:05
Victory befits our people and we will always be victorious - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:37
Year 2020 will go down in history as year of our glorious Victory - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:32
If anyone tries to insult Azerbaijani people, they will learn lesson that will make 44-day war look small - President Aliyev Politics 01:29
After April war, then leadership of Armenia practically promised to withdraw from occupied territories - President Aliyev Politics 01:27
No-one managed to force us to make peace agreement that contradicted our interests - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:21
"Karabakh is Azerbaijan" was key message of President İlham Aliyev in his closing speech of 2019 - President's assistant (PHOTO) Politics 01:18
My word is as strong as my signature - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:16
I was prepared for all libel, I had one goal – to liberate our lands - President Aliyev Politics 01:14
I rejected wishes of certain countries because those wishes were against our national interests - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:10
In today's changing world, power factor almost officially come to foreground - President Aliyev Politics 01:08
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on historic Victory Politics 01:05
We can already send and receive first cargo from Azerbaijan to Turkey through Armenia and Nakhchivan - President Aliyev Politics 01:02
More than 692,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in past day Other News 00:39
Turkish Airlines prioritizes cargo flights in aviation history’s most challenging year Turkey 31 December 2020 23:51
President Aliyev addresses the nation Politics 31 December 2020 23:26
Pandemic made my last year in office the hardest, says emotional Merkel Europe 31 December 2020 23:03
UK records highest daily increase in coronavirus cases Europe 31 December 2020 22:35
Meat prices rise again in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 31 December 2020 22:11
Iran’s trade value with Eurasia hits $1.4bn in eight months Business 31 December 2020 22:10
Georgian economy shrinks 7.7% in November 2020 Georgia 31 December 2020 22:08
Hulusi Akar's visit to Azerbaijan ends (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2020 22:04
Moderna to supply 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea Other News 31 December 2020 21:38
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.72 mln: Africa CDC Other News 31 December 2020 21:09
Karabakh Victory has very important place in history of Caucasus - Turkish Minister of National Defense Politics 31 December 2020 20:28
Patriotic War further strengthened Turkish-Azerbaijani relations - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 December 2020 20:22
Monitoring Center will be ready in maximum of two weeks - President Aliyev Politics 31 December 2020 20:17
We vowed to souls of our martyrs that we would restore destroyed territories - President Aliyev Politics 31 December 2020 20:11
Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood are unshakable, eternal - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 December 2020 20:04
In coming days, we will begin construction of railway from Horadiz to Zangilan, to Armenian border - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 December 2020 20:03
Many of Armenian armed units that still remain in some of liberated lands neutralized - President Aliyev Politics 31 December 2020 19:58
Iranian President pleased with revival of Urmia Lake as great historical job Iran 31 December 2020 19:00
Spain reaches an initial agreement with Britain on Gibraltar Europe 31 December 2020 18:45
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Baghlipeye village of Kalbajar region (VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2020 17:47
Doctor who volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine dispels fears as Turkey receives first doses Turkey 31 December 2020 17:00
Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan holds meeting on socio-political situation in country Kyrgyzstan 31 December 2020 16:42
NBG: Number of international visitors to Georgia reduces Georgia 31 December 2020 16:30
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 31 Society 31 December 2020 16:06
President Aliyev exdends condolences to president of Croatia Politics 31 December 2020 15:57
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2020 15:49
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year (PHOTO) Politics 31 December 2020 15:43
Azerbaijan confirms 4,127 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 31 December 2020 15:27
AzTV presents: “I am proud that I am an Azerbaijani” documentary to air today at 20:45 (VIDEO) Society 31 December 2020 14:50
TAP Starts Transporting First Gas Oil&Gas 31 December 2020 13:35
744 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 31 December 2020 13:26
Cabinet okays MoU between India, Bhutan on peaceful uses of outer space Other News 31 December 2020 13:23
Coronavirus: India expects Covid-19 vaccine in a 'few days' Other News 31 December 2020 13:21
'Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is eternal and indestructible' event held (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2020 13:06
Central Bank of Azerbaijan expands access for foreign investors to capital market Finance 31 December 2020 12:45
Georgia reports 1 527 coronavirus cases, 1 282 recoveries, 24 deaths Georgia 31 December 2020 12:25
Iranian President opens power projects in four province Iran 31 December 2020 11:59
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Niftalilar village of Jabrayil region (VIDEO) Politics 31 December 2020 10:36
