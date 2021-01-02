Azerbaijani grandmaster Rajabov defeats Armenia's Aronian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov played against Levon Aronian (Armenia) in the first match of the final of the Airthings Masters online chess tournament, Trend reports.

Rajabov defeated his opponent in the first match of the final - 2,5:1,5. The second match of the final will take place on January 3rd.

The prize fund of the tournament, which will last until January 3rd, is $ 200,000. The winner will receive $ 60,000.