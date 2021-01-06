Nizami Ganjavi int'l center to host conference in framework of Year of Nizami Ganjavi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Nizami Ganjavi International Center will host conference in Chisinau, Moldova due in the framework of the Year of Nizami Ganjavi, the Center told Trend.

The conference will be supervised by Petru Lucinschi, Former President of Moldova, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

On Jan. 5, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to declare 2021 as a “Year of Nizami Ganjavi” in Azerbaijan. The 880th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi will be celebrated in 2021.