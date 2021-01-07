Azerbaijani Dilgam Asgarov, Shahbaz Guliyev, Amin Musayev captured by Armenia talk about atrocities (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7
Trend:
The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens held a press conference.
Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev earlier taken hostage by the Armenians, as well as Amin Musayev wounded during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and captured by the Armenians attended the event.
They talked about the Armenian side’s brutal torture, inhuman treatment, as well as about their release.
Trend shows the video footage captured by its film crew during the press conference.
