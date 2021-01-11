Natural reserves to be re-created in Azerbaijani liberated areas (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Natural reserves and wildlife sanctuaries will be restored in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Arzu Samadova, Director of the Biodiversity Protection Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, told Trend on Jan.11.

Samadova noted there are about 43,000 hectares of specially protected natural areas in the liberated territories. Earlier there functioned two state reserves and four state wildlife sanctuaries.

"It’s planned to restore them. Work has already begun to assess the situation in those territories," she added.

According to her, currently there are 10 national parks, 10 state reserves and 24 state orders in the country. In general, the area of specially protected natural areas is 10.3 percent of the total territory of the republic.

The director also added that in 2018, work began on the inclusion of the Azerbaijani Hyrcanian forests in the UNESCO Natural Heritage List, and the corresponding documentation has already been prepared.

The 11th of January is the International Day of Natural Reserves and National Parks.