Azerbaijan confirms 1,276 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,276 patients have recovered and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 225,346 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 210,798 of them have recovered, and 2,941 people have died. Currently, 11,607 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,898 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,279,907 tests have been conducted so far.