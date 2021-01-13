Azerbaijani MoD discloses number of appeals made by former military servicemen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

The commission, created upon the relevant order of the Azerbaijani defense minister, continues receiving and considering the applications from people released from military service for mobilization, the ministry told Trend on Jan. 13.

The commission operating at the Training Center of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces considered 532 appeals within two days and took appropriate measures to resolve them.

The mobile group of the commission, operating in Fuzuli district, considered 96 appeals, issues on 45 of which were resolved on the spot, and appropriate measures were taken to resolve other appeals.

The media representatives also took part in the process to cover the activity of the commission in the local media.