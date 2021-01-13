Azerbaijan to explore ways to support transition of media entities to business model - Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Ensuring the economic independence of media entities in Azerbaijan is one of the main spheres of the activity of the Media Development Agency, executive director of the newly established Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said, Trend reports on Jan. 13.

“The Agency is currently developing an action plan within which the ways of supporting the transition of media entities to a business model will be explored,” the executive director added.

“This support is possible in the form of projects based on the proposals of the media themselves for the transition to a new business model or it may be reflected in the definition of the form of state support for the business model which is used by the Agency for these media entities,” Ismayilov added.

"We are currently conducting research on the implementation of this activity,” Ismayilov said. “The discussions are expected to be thoroughly held in this sphere. Following the discussions, we will try to determine the ways of forming a business model of media entities."