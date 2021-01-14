Azerbaijan allows residence of migrants with expired IDs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The call center of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan has intensified its work in 2020, the authority's chief Vusal Huseynov said at a press conference, Trend reports on Jan.14.

According to Huseynov, the migrants addressed the structure through the call center (919). An immediate consideration of their appeals and solution of the arising problems were ensured.

"A permit was given to reside in Azerbaijan for migrants whose ID cards expired," he added.