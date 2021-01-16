Barbershops and beauty salons in Azerbaijan to start working soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Barbershops and beauty salons will start operating from 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 25, 2021, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

From 00:00 on January 25, 2021, the activities of barbershops, beauty salons and the provision of cosmetic services including at the client's home and in other places will be allowed.