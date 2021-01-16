Azerbaijan reveals volume of imported Chinese Sinovac vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

The Chinese Sinovac vaccine will be used for vaccination in Azerbaijan, Head of the Health Organization Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Teymur Musayev said, Trend reports.

Musayev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on Jan.15.

According to Musayev, 4 million doses of the vaccine have been ordered for this, and 2 million doses have already been delivered to Azerbaijan.