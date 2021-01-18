Azerbaijan starts vaccination against coronavirus (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan started to vaccinate people with Sinovac vaccine against coronavirus infection on Jan. 18, Trend reports.

First of all, medical workers are vaccinated in the country.

In the morning, Azerbaijani Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev, Deputy Minister Elsever Agayev, other employees of the ministry, Chairman of the Board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli, Head of the Department of TABIB Yagut Garayeva, Chairman of the State Agency of Mandatory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev, as well as other people were vaccinated.

Later, other medical workers of the hospitals were also vaccinated in Baku. Vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis.