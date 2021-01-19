Azerbaijan confirms 949 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 305 new COVID-19 cases, 949 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 227,696 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 216,720 of them have recovered, and 3,032 people have died. Currently, 7,944 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,915 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,328,507 tests have been conducted so far.