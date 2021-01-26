Azerbaijan discloses number of servicemen of engineering troops martyred in second Karabakh war

Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Some 27 servicemen of the Azerbaijani engineering troops were killed in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Department of Engineering and Reinforcement Work and Engineering Troops, Colonel Jeyhun Jafarov told reporters, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on Jan. 26.

“Some 143 servicemen of the engineering troops were wounded during the battles,” Jafarov added. "The heroism of our servicemen was highly appreciated by the supreme commander. More than 30 servicemen of the engineering troops were awarded orders, more than 400 servicemen were awarded medals for the heroism and bravery shown during the Nagorno-Karabakh War."