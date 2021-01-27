Azerbaijan-Iran border being cleared of mines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

The process of mine clearance at the state border of Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports citing the State Border Service.

The engineering units of the State Border Service are clearing mines from the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation along the state border with Iran, mined by the Armenian Armed Forces, said the message.

In recent days, 80 anti-tank mines have been cleared near the Hasanly village of the Jabrayil district, the message added.