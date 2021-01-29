Two Presidential Scholars of Baku Higher Oil School are classmates (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

Among the Presidential Scholars who entered Baku Higher Oil School this academic year, there are two graduates of the same school.

Gadiyeva Gunay and Tarishli Fidan graduated from the “Zangi” lyceum in Baku.

They both are currently studying at the Process Automation Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School.

Gadiyeva Gunay scored 685.1 points and Tarishli Fidan scored 685.5 points in the university entrance exams.

Both of them were awarded the Presidential Scholarship in accordance with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev “On Granting the Presidential Scholarship to Students Admitted to Higher Educational Institutions in the 2020/2021 Academic Year".

Gadiyeva Gunay and Tarishli Fidan are both classmates and close friends.