Head of WHO Azerbaijan Office gets vaccinated against COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15
Trend:
Head of WHO Azerbaijan Office Hande Harmanci was vaccinated against COVID-19, Trend reports on Feb.15 referring to the office.
According to the office, the vaccination was carried out at the Baku Health Center.
Harmanci was inoculated with a vaccine produced by the Chinese ‘Sinovac’ company
