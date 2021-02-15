Azerbaijan achieves great success in delivering vaccines for its people - WHO
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Azerbaijan has achieved great success in delivering vaccines for its people, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said at an online webinar, Trend reports on Feb. 15.
Harmanci also said that today she herself received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
“After the vaccine, I feel good and plan to continue to take all precautions,” head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan said.
