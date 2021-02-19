Azerbaijan confirms 201 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 193 new COVID-19 cases, 201 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 19 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 232,829 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 227,472 of them have recovered, and 3,193 people have died. Currently, 2,164 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,215 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,535,825 tests have been conducted so far.