Footage from Saralli Khashtab village of Azerbaijani Zangilan district, subjected to Armenian vandalism (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

One of the settlements of Azerbaijan, subjected to Armenian vandalism, is the village of Sarally Khashtab of Zangilan district, Trend reports.

Houses, a school, a medical center and other infrastructure in the Azerbaijani border village have become completely unusable.

The Armenians completely destroyed the cemetery in the village of Saralli Khashtab, as well as in other settlements.