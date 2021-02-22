Completion date of reconstruction work on Baku-Sumgayit highway announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Reconstruction work at 28.5 km of the Baku-Sumgayit highway continues, Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at a briefing on the work carried out in 2020 and the tasks ahead.

The chairman also noted that the reconstruction of the section from the 'January 20’ road junction to Masazyr village has been completed.

"The work on the section of the concrete road from the 18th to the 28th kilometer is nearing completion. The work on the Baku-Sumgayit road will be completed in March," Mammadov added.