Azerbaijan confirms 72 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 75 new COVID-19 cases, 72 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 22 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 233,201 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 227,836 of them have recovered, and 3,202 people have died. Currently, 2,163 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,942 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,555,058 tests have been conducted so far.