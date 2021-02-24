Azerbaijan celebrates first Tuesday of Nowruz in Nagorno-Karabakh region after many years - Trend TV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

After so many years "Su Chershenbesi" (Water Tuesday related to Nowruz holiday) is celebrated for the first time in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, special correspondent of Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on Feb. 23.

"Su Chershenbesi" is celebrated in the Aghdam district, which gained freedom after the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Video footage: