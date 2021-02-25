Bakcell launches internet package for online education and work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Taking into consideration the current social importance of online learning and working, as well as the increased communication needs of customers, Bakcell launched a special internet package for online education and work.

Thanks to the brand-new “Online work and education” internet package of Bakcell, the users have the possibility to easily connect to work meetings or online lessons from anywhere and any mobile device. The new internet package will suit the needs of even the most heavy and busy users, since by paying only 10 AZN per month, the customers will enjoy 40 GB of internet traffic.

The new package can be used for such online platforms as Skype, Zoom, MS Teams, and Go to Meeting.

The students who study online or persons working from home will benefit from the best mobile network in Azerbaijan along with highest customer experience.

Visit https://www.bakcell.com/en/online-edu-work for more detailed information about the “Online work and education” internet package.

It should be noted that last year, Bakcell made a large contribution to ensuring high quality virtual education process during Covid-19 pandemic. Within the frames of this contribution, Bakcell presented a special tariff for thousands of teachers, featuring a free mobile number, free calls between colleagues, 1 GB of internet traffic and 100 minutes of countrywide calls for 5 AZN per month.

Bakcell will continue focusing its activities on delivering convenience and outstanding user experience to customers.

***

