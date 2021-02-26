Azerbaijan reports 180 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 219 new COVID-19 cases, 180 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 233,989 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 228,479 of them have recovered, and 3,213 people have died. Currently, 2,297 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,908 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,583,362 tests have been conducted so far.