Ankara hosts meeting of Joint Azerbaijan-Turkey Commission on Culture (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The meetings of the Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister of Culture Anar Karimov are underway in Turkey, Trend reports on March 1 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

A meeting of the Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Commission on Culture was held in Ankara on March 1.

From the Azerbaijani side, the meeting was chaired by the head of the office of the Ministry of Culture Vasif Eyvazzade, from the Turkish side - by the head of the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Erkin Yilmaz.

The discussions were held in the field of cultural heritage, libraries, music, theater, museums, cinema, etc., as well as the issues of cooperation, which were agreed upon at the meeting.

The program of the visit, which will last until March 3, includes the meetings of Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov with Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and other officials, the discussions on cooperation in various spheres of culture, signing of documents, participation in the opening ceremony of the book exhibition and photo exhibition dedicated to the 880th anniversary of the birth of genius Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, as well as in other events.

During the visit, Karimov is expected to meet with Azerbaijani culture and art figures living in Turkey.