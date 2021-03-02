BHOS launches next ‘Business Education for Engineers’ course

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted an opening ceremony of the next "Business Education for Engineers" course, a joint project of BHOS and BP.

The event was attended by the Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, deans and heads of departments of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ), Baku Engineering University, University of Architecture and Construction, and Khazar University.

A total of 300 candidates had applied to participate in the project, which is aimed primarily at developing the leadership and management skills of engineering students and expanding career opportunities for them. Of them, 3rd, 4th, and 5th year engineering students with a high level of English were selected.

Eventually, 80 students majoring in engineering specialties were enrolled in the "Business Education for Engineers" program, including 4th - 5th-year students of Baku Higher Oil School and 3rd - 4th-year students of other higher educational institutions.

These students represent Baku Higher Oil School, the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ), Baku Engineering University, University of Architecture and Construction, Khazar University, Baku State University, and Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

The "Business Education for Engineers" course covers 6 modules (Presentation and Communication Skills, Project Management, Time Management, and Efficiency, Risk Management, Introduction to Finance, Budget and Cost Control, HR Management Fundamentals and Leadership).

The online training within this program began on March 1. The course will last for 2 weeks and will be conducted in English only. Students who successfully complete the program will be issued certificates.

Training within the "Business Education for Engineers" program will be conducted by world-class experts from Baku Higher Oil School.