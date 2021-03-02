Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss development of tourism co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.2

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The number of Tajik citizens visiting Azerbaijan increased by 50 percent and reached 3,500 in 2019, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at an online meeting with the head of Tajikistan's Tourism Development Committee Tozhiddin Zhurazoda, Trend reports on Mar.2.

According to Naghiyev, the above figures don’t fully reflect the potential of tourism cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed the need to develop the ties through mutual promotion.

The parties noted that the tourism sector in the world is going through a difficult period, and the development of bilateral relations in the COVID-19 post-pandemic period can be positively affected by the implementation of joint activities, namely, information tours to stimulate these relations, exchange of experience, coordination of travel companies and the opening of direct flights between the two countries.

The agency’s chairman informed Zhurazoda that in recent years, Azerbaijan has been paying special attention to the development of tourism, and the government has provided a support package to minimize the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on this industry.

Speaking about the victory (in the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020 for liberating Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani territories) achieved under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and about the potential of the liberated lands, Naghiyev noted that this created new opportunities for Azerbaijani tourism.

At the end of the meeting, Naghiyev invited the Tajik committee’s head to visit Azerbaijan.