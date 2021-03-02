Turkish specialists together with Azerbaijan’s AzTV to shoot film in Nagorno-Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

A protocol on cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC and the Turkish Sivas Cumhuriyet University, the company told Trend on March 2.

In accordance with the document, specialists of the Sivas Cumhuriyet University will conduct online trainings for students of the Teleradio Academy CJSC, as well as for technical workers in the field of media and journalists.

The training, to be held on March 8-19, 2021, will be carried out by the Standing Training Center of the University, coordinated by the Faculty of Journalism of the Sivas Cumhuriyet University.

The participants who successfully complete the curriculum will get the certificates.

The creative group, consisting of AzTV employees and specialists from the Sivas Cumhuriyet University, is also planning to shoot a documentary in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.