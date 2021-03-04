Rehabilitation centers can be established in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s liberated lands have places with conditions and environment favorable to organize effective rehabilitation, Director of the Department of Rehabilitation and Organization of Production under the State Agency for Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Chingiz Hajiyev told Trend on Mar.4.

“I think that rehabilitation centers can be built there. There are specific plans in this regard, and proposals have already been submitted to the relevant authorities,” added Hajiyev.

According to him, if the proposals are accepted, then rehabilitation centers will be created in the liberated territories.

"Over the past two years, nine new rehabilitation centers have been opened. At the beginning of the year, 250-bed rehabilitation boarding house was opened in Shaghan village of Absheron district. This year, it’s planned to open children's 25-bed rehabilitation centers with each in Shamkir and Gabala cities. Besides, Orthopedic Production-Rehabilitation Center in Baku was completely renovated and provided with the latest equipment," summed up the agency’s representative.

The districts had been liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).