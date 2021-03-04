Azerbaijan to receive Astra Zeneca vaccine via COVAX mechanism - WHO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan will receive 432,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine through the COVAX mechanism, Trend reports with reference to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The statement was made in a preliminary report on the distribution of vaccines prepared by the WHO.

“It is assumed that the vaccines will be delivered to Azerbaijan until May 2021,” said the report.

Azerbaijan joined the COVAX (Vaccines Global Access Facility) initiative by investing $21 million at the end of 2020, the report noted.

COVAX is a system that has a mechanism to enable a portfolio of safe COVID-19 vaccines. The COVAX platform is aimed at accelerating the production of vaccines to combat COVID-19 and create fair and equitable access to them for all countries.