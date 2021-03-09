Number of COVID-19 vaccinated people in Azerbaijan continues to grow
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9
Trend:
Some 3,483 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 8, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The total number of the vaccinated citizens reached 411,496.
The vaccination process which was launched since January 18 this year continues successfully in the country.
Latest
Official representative of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan thanks Israel for medical assistance - Israel HaYom