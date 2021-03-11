Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 608 new COVID-19 cases, 128 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on Mar. 11 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 238,383 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 230,244 of them have recovered, and 3,262 people have died. Currently, 4,877 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,503 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,682,116 tests have been conducted so far.