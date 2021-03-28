Azerbaijan confirms 1,831 more COVID-19 cases, 545 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,831 new COVID-19 cases, 545 patients have recovered and 27 patients have died, Trend reports on March 28 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 256,201 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 236,151 of them have recovered, and 3,491 people have died. Currently, 16,559 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,590 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,837,044 tests have been conducted so far.