Mandatory health insurance to cover Azerbaijan's whole population from April 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.30

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Compulsory medical insurance (CHI) will cover the entire population of Azerbaijan from April 1, 2021, Trend reports referring to the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance.

According to the agency, citizens with a residence permit in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron district will be able to use 2,550 medical services included in the CHI package. The package will include provision of first medical aid, ambulance and emergency medical care, specialized outpatient, laboratory and physiotherapy services, invasive radiology and inpatient services to citizens at institutions, subordinated to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), on the basis of referrals.

To use the package of services, a citizen will have to first consult with a family doctor, except for cases where an ambulance and emergency medical care will be required. To this end, the citizen will need to contact a state medical institution providing first medical aid and choose a family doctor in accordance with the ‘Rules for attaching insured persons to a state medical institution for providing first medical aid’. If, after examination and treatment, there is a need for specialized medical care, the patient will receive a referral to a specialized doctor.